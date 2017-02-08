Winnipeg police said a serious incident that sent a man to hospital is now a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Ave. Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

The victim was found with injuries consistent with being shot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating. An autopsy is pending, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or heard anything is asked to call police immediately at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.