Featured
Man shot near Higgins Avenue: Police
Winnipeg police said a man in his 30’s was taken to hospital Monday night after being shot. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 11:38AM CST
Winnipeg police said a man in his 30’s was taken to hospital Monday night after being shot.
Police said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 11:55 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.