Winnipeg police said a man in his 30’s was taken to hospital Monday night after being shot.

Police said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.