A man was taken to hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body, Winnipeg police said.

Police said around 1:00 a.m. the man was located in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.