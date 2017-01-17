Winnipeg police are searching for a group of teenagers linked to a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police said it happened Jan. 15 at around 6 p.m. A group of youths started arguing with a 27-year-old man on a bus traveling near the Southwest Transit Corridor near Stradbrook and Harkness avenues.

Police said the suspect was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. Before the suspects fled, bear spray was discharged around the victim and others on the bus.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for suspects described as males between 14 and 16 years old wearing skinny jeans and red baseball caps.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.