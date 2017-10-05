

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man was struck in the head and had his vehicle stolen Wednesday evening.

Police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Bayridge Avenue in Fort Garry. Officers learned that a man was robbed of his vehicle in the rear lane.

Police said the victim stopped his vehicle when he was confronted by a man with a handgun who demanded his vehicle.

The suspect then struck the driver in the head with the gun, at which point he handed over the keys to the vehicle. Police said the suspect then robbed the man of his wallet before taking off with the vehicle.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle, a white, 2016 Nissan Rogue with a vertical scratch on the back door and a Manitoba license plate of HBG 521.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.