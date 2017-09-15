

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 300 block of College Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers said it happened around 3:30 a.m.

K9 officers on scene applied a tactical tourniquet in order to stabilize the injury, officers said.

Police said the man was transported to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Major Crimes Unit. Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.