A manhunt is underway in North Dakota after a man shot at police then stole a vehicle with a baby inside.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday when North Dakota Highway Patrol on highway I-29 at Grand Forks tried to pull over a truck for having excessively loud exhaust.

The Chevrolet pickup sped off at 100 miles per hour, NDHP said in a news release.

Troopers flattened the tires of the truck with spikes near Exit 104 at Hillsboro. The driver got out and fired shots at the officers, who did not return fire, NDHP said.

The suspect managed to flee the scene.Police arrested two other people who were in the truck.

Police told area residents about the ground search. While police were looking for the suspect around 11 p.m. Thursday night, they got a report of a stolen vehicle in Hillsboro with a baby inside.

Police found the vehicle on County Road 81 and again used tire spikes to stop the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot and police found the baby unharmed inside the car.

Police have brought in aircraft to help with the search and at one point shut down northbound traffic on I-29.

Sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said the suspect stole another vehicle -- a Ford Taurus with North Dakota licence plates, 679AOF. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

NDHP identified the suspect as Daniel Michael TwoHearts, 23. They advise people not to approach him if they see him and call 911.