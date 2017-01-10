

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police are investigating after a man was shot, “at least once,” at an apartment complex on Herbert Avenue in East Elmwood Monday.

Jordan Mousseau, a witness who lives in the same building, told CTV News he was approached by a man pleading for help.

"He said I think I have been shot, so I took a closer look at him, and sure enough there was blood stains on his shoes, and blood was pooled on his shirt and on his legs, Mousseau said.

Mousseau said he called 911 and an ambulance arrived and took the man away.

Police say a man was taken to hospital in unstable condition with lower body injuries.