Featured
Man taken to hospital after Herbert Avenue shooting
Police say a man was shot in the lower body and taken to hospital in unstable condition.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:56AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 8:12AM CST
Winnipeg Police are investigating after a man was shot, “at least once,” at an apartment complex on Herbert Avenue in East Elmwood Monday.
Jordan Mousseau, a witness who lives in the same building, told CTV News he was approached by a man pleading for help.
"He said I think I have been shot, so I took a closer look at him, and sure enough there was blood stains on his shoes, and blood was pooled on his shirt and on his legs, Mousseau said.
Mousseau said he called 911 and an ambulance arrived and took the man away.
Police say a man was taken to hospital in unstable condition with lower body injuries.