Man taken to hospital in critical after motorcycle crash
One man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle at Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue Thursday night.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 3:32AM CST
One man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night.
It happened at Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Police closed off part of the intersection as they investigated.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
