Man taken to hospital in critical condition after North End shooting
Officers were called to Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 10:58AM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 11:20AM CST
Winnipeg police are searching for information after a man was shot in the North End.
Officers were called to Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-body.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
