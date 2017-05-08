

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for information after a man was shot in the North End.

Officers were called to Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-body.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.