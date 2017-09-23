

CTV Winnipeg





A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering a stab wound after being assaulted by five teens Friday night.

Police said at approximately 10:30 p.m. they were called to the St. John’s Ave., area between Salter St., and Aikens St., to a report of an injured man.

Police said the man was walking in the area when five teens approached him, assaulted and stabbed him in the lower part of his body.

The teens left the area before police arrived, police said.

Officers on scene helped to stabilize the man’s injury before he was transported to hospital, police said.

Police said the man has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators said they do not believe the victim and the teens are known to each other.

Police said members of the Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate and search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).