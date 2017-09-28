Featured
Man transported to hospital with gunshot wounds
Winnipeg police officials said that officers responded to the call in the 400 block of Andrews Street. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 6:08AM CST
A man was sent to hospital with gunshot wounds just before midnight on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police officials said that officers responded to the call in the 400 block of Andrews Street.
The man was transported to hospital. He is in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.