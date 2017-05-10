A man allegedly tried to lure a nine-year-old girl at her home in Steinbach on Tuesday.

RCMP said the man possibly followed her home from Elmdale School at around 4 p.m. He then stood in the yard of her home on Maple Wood Street with a camera.

He tried to speak with the girl, asking her to unlock the doors and come with him, police said.

The man is described as in his 40s or 50s, with a stocky build and grey/brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shoes, and driving an older-model brown or tan car with four doors.

Steinbach RCMP and Hanover School Division officials have been in contact about the incident.

Wednesday the Hanover School Division issued a release to parents and guardians.

The division advised this is a good opportunity to remind children about the importance of personal safety, saying it's important children walk in groups, never get in a car with a stranger, and if a child feels threatened, to contact a trusted adult immediately.

"Children should always be aware of their surroundings, and be extremely cautious if they come into contact with any unknown person," said Supt. Randy Dueck.

Anyone with information can call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or contact Crime Stoppers.