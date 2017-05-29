Featured
Man upgraded to stable condition after stabbing in West End
Ellice Avenue remained closed Monday morning between Sherbrook and Furby streets while police investigated.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:26AM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 10:33AM CST
Winnipeg police said a man was stabbed early Monday morning in the city’s West End.
Police said a man in his 30s was found at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Furby Street with an upper body stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
