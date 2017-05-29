

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man was stabbed early Monday morning in the city’s West End.

Police said a man in his 30s was found at the intersection of Ellice Avenue and Furby Street with an upper body stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.