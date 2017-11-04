Featured
Man wanted for a number of arrest warrants: Police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a number of arrest warrants. (Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 10:58AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a number of arrest warrants.
Police said Samuel Tache McKay, 29, is wanted by police for numerous violent incidents where it is believed he discharged a firearm.
Investigators believe McKay may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.