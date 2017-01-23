Featured
Man wanted for second degree murder found by Winnipeg police
On Jan. 20, police said they arrested Harper in the 500 block of St. Mary's Road and he remains in custody. (File Photo)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 12:33PM CST
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Kennedy Street.
Clarence Ignace, 25, was the victim of a stabbing on Dec. 20 around 11 p.m. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Dec. 23.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyron Custer Harper, 23, for second-degree murder, as well as other charges.
On Jan. 20, police said they arrested Harper in the 500 block of St. Mary's Road.
Harper remains in custody.
