

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred on the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Clarence Ignace, 25, was the victim of a stabbing on Dec. 20 around 11 p.m. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Dec. 23.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyron Custer Harper, 23, for second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

On Jan. 20, police said they arrested Harper in the 500 block of St. Mary's Road.

Harper remains in custody.