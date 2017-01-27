Featured
Man with arrest warrant calls 911
Brandon Police say the man called 911 for no apparent reason other than he was intoxicated. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 9:16PM CST
A man with a warrant out for his arrest ratted himself out to police.
Brandon Police say the man called 911 for no apparent reason other than he was intoxicated.
When Brandon police arrived at the residence the call had come from they found out the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and on conditions of an undertaking to abstain from alcohol.
A 37-year-old man from Dauphin was arrested Thursday night.
The man was scheduled to appear in a Brandon courtroom Friday morning.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Animal rights activists protest outside 'A Dog’s Purpose' premiere
- Concussions force Winnipeg teen hockey player to hang up skates early
- Government warns travellers about online passport application services
- Indigenous leaders outraged after premier doubles down on night-hunting comments
- Man with arrest warrant calls 911