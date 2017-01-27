

CTV Winnipeg





A man with a warrant out for his arrest ratted himself out to police.

Brandon Police say the man called 911 for no apparent reason other than he was intoxicated.

When Brandon police arrived at the residence the call had come from they found out the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and on conditions of an undertaking to abstain from alcohol.

A 37-year-old man from Dauphin was arrested Thursday night.

The man was scheduled to appear in a Brandon courtroom Friday morning.