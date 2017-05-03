The latest census numbers show a rapidly aging population across Canada, but Manitoba is bucking the national trend.

Statistics Canada data showed the Prairie provinces were the only jurisdictions in 2016 that had more children 14 years of age and younger than seniors 65 and older.

Nearly one in five people living in the Prairie provinces was 14 or younger. That’s the highest proportion in the country, aside from the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The R.M. of Stanley in southern Manitoba was noted in the census for having the country's second highest proportion of children 14 years old and younger at 33.4 per cent.

Reeve Morris Olafson attributed the numbers to families moving to the area with several children.

"It's just some bigger families that come in through immigration," Olafson said. "We're growing, and it's growing at a normal rate."

"The area itself is what creates the immigration. There's some meaningful jobs here. It just makes it a good area to come to."

Reinfeld, Man. electrician Will Wiebe sees the growth as a positive for the municipality.

"We're an electrical contractor, that means more houses to wire," Wiebe said. "It definitely boosts the economy."

The prairies were also the only provinces where there were more millennials, meaning people aged 15 to 34, than baby boomers.

Statistics Canada said the population aged 15 to 34 in these provinces is sustained by higher fertility and immigration and in Alberta, it's the migration of people from other provinces drawn to the area for work.

Nationwide, there are 5.9 million Canadians aged 65 and older, a group that now outnumbers children 14 and under at 5.8 million for the first time in history.