Manitobans has one of the lowest rates across the country of people to be hospitalized for opioid use.

Opioid use is an increasing issue for public health across Canada. The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) said opioid poisonings result in an average of 16 hospitalizations a day across Canada.

Here in Manitoba, the number of opioid poisonings for 2016-2017 sits at 10.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent from the year before.

The organization said that between 2007-2008 and 2016-2017, hospitalizations due to opioid poisoning increased by 53 per cent across the country.

From 2016-2017, CIHI said more than half of hospitalizations for opioid poisonings were considered accidental while one-third were self-inflicted harm.

Hospitalization rates from opioid use vary in each province and territory, but from 2016-2017, Northern and Western areas have had higher rates than Eastern Canada.

CIHI findings show that opioid poisonings result in an average 13 Emergency Department visits in Ontario and 11 in Alberta every day.

In Alberta, CIHI said people aged 15-24 have the fastest-growing rates of Emergency Department visits over the past five years. Whereas Ontarians aged 25-44 have had the highest and fastest-growing rates of visits.