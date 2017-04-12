

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG – A longtime public servant has been appointed Manitoba's children's advocate.

Daphne Penrose has 28 years of public service experience, 10 of which have been at the executive management level within the child and family services system.

Most recently, Penrose was acting chief executive officer of community service delivery for Winnipeg Child and Family Services.

She has held various positions in the child welfare system including family service worker, abuse worker, supervisor, regional program manager and director of services.

An all-party standing committee on legislative affairs recommended the appointment, which was subsequently confirmed by the lieutenant-governor in council.

Penrose replaces Darlene MacDonald, who served two terms of three years each, the maximum allowed by law.