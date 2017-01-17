Featured
Manitoba Avenue fire under investigation
Crews were called to Manitoba Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke on the main floor of the home. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:55AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:08AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating the cause of a fire at 427 Manitoba Avenue Tuesday.
Crews were called to the fire just after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke on the main floor of the home.
The one-and-a-half storey house was vacant at the time.
There is no estimate of damage.
