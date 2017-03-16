The group which represents the province's beef producers has released a list of recommendations, as the province develops its Manitoba Climate and Green Plan.

Earlier this month, the province launched an online survey to allow Manitobans to have their say on a carbon pricing plan, which the federal government requires all provinces and territories to implement by 2018.

Manitoba Beef Producers general manager Brian Lemon said he's concerned about carbon pricing because profit margins are already slim and he worries it will leave Manitoba cattle producers at a competitive disadvantage.

The group would like on-farm agricultural emissions exempt from the policy.

It also would like to see the province recognize agriculture for the greenhouse gas reduction benefits it provides.

The federal government said last October the price on carbon should start at a minimum of $10 per tonne, which according to some estimates translates to roughly two cents for a litre of gasoline.

Bruce Stewart, a grain producer who farms 7,000 acres in the R.M. of Rosser, estimates that would cost him an extra $12,000 per year.

He said if farmers are going to be taxed more for the fuel they use the government needs to recognize how the agriculture industry contributes to reducing greenhouse gases.

In a statement, Sustainable Development minister Cathy Cox said the government recognizes the unique challenges the industry faces and will develop a made-in-Manitoba plan that fits the economic and social makeup of the province.