Manitoba child care advocates are applauding a new national deal that will bring $15 million in child care funding to Manitoba.

The federal government signed an agreement in Ottawa Monday with provincial and territorial governments on a new Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework. The announcement is part of the federal government’s $7.5 billion investment in child care over 11 years.

Manitoba will receive $15 million a year over the next three years as part of the deal, which the federal government said could help increase the number of affordable child care spaces for low and modest income families by supporting new subsidized child care spaces.

Manitoba Child Care Association Executive Director Pat Wege finds the framework encouraging.

“There’s some really good language in it,” Wege said.

“When I read through it, I could’ve written 80 per cent of that as an advocate, that’s how close it has come to being a document those who have been working towards a national child care program for a long time can really support a lot of what’s in here.”

The exact details of the plan will become clearer in the coming months when the federal government enters into three-year, bilateral agreements with each province and territory.

Winnipeg mom Nikki Darracott has been looking for a licensed child care space for her 11-month-old son Kaiden before she goes back to work in September. She signed up on the province’s online registry, but didn’t hear anything back.

“I actually put my name on the list when I was three months pregnant with him because I knew that it was probably going to be a long wait,” Darracott said. “I didn’t hear from them so I turned to Kijiji, and I put an ad on Kijiji and then I had a few people contact me.”

Darracott ended up finding an unlicensed daycare for Kaiden. She said once her son turns two, she’ll be able to take him to a daycare at her workplace.

Wege said there’s an urgent need for new spaces in Manitoba.

“I know the province is aware we have a significant shortage of spaces,” Wege said. “We’re well over 16,000 names in the online child care registry, so I will be surprised if their priority is not creation of new spaces.”

“It’s good that the federal government’s expecting it to be spent on new areas of investment.”