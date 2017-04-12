Dreams are coming true for children from Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Early Wednesday morning, 140 kids made their way to Winnipeg’s airport to head to Disney World for the day thanks to Dreams Take Flight.



Dreams Take Flight works with a variety of organizations across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Children living with medical, mental, physical, social or emotional challenges were selected or nominated to go on this trip of a lifetime.



President of the Winnipeg chapter, Bev Watson, said, “Every day is like Christmas when you go on a flight. The kids, you know, they never get the opportunity. They’re so excited.”



The children will spend the day at Disney World, and then fly home late Wednesday.



Before taking off, CTV News spoke with some of the children excitedly waiting to board.

“I am most excited for everything I see at Disney World!” exclaimed 8-year-old Cici Shewchuk. She was also looking forward to hopefully seeing one of her favourite Disney characters Moana.



For 10-year-old James Pike-Lavallee, he was excited, but also nervous, telling CTV, “I’ve never been on a plane!”



10-year-old Amelia Amey couldn’t wait to check out the rides. “I’m so looking forward to going to Splash Mountain!”



This trip means a lot to the children, but it’s also a big day for the parents, despite the fact that they stay behind in Winnipeg. Amey’s dad Allen said, “I think it’s an excellent opportunity. It’s something she wouldn’t have an opportunity to do without a program like this, so it’s absolutely wonderful."

Watson said most of the kids come home talking about how it was the best day ever.

“To see them see a palm tree for the first time, or going into the Magic Kingdom, it just makes your day.”

It’s a day that would not be possible without the roughly 200 volunteers who turn out to help Dreams Take Flight.

“We have so many great volunteers that come out every year to help do this, and they get the same thrill,” Watson added.



The Winnipeg chapter of Dreams Take Flight has been sending kids to Disney for 24 years.