

CTV Winnipeg





A coalition of people living near the Assiniboine River has started to form in the rural municipalities St. Francois Xavier and Cartier.

The province announced on Friday that southern Manitoba remains at moderate to major risk of spring flooding.

This has residents like Brian Wolfe, who live near the river, on edge.

Wolfe has formed the Lower Assiniboine River Watershed Coalition. He said he wants to form a group made up of community members who could be impacted by a possible flood this spring.

He explained that he would like residents to have a voice when it comes to the province’s flood preparation planning.

"We have to have a voice and make sure they do know what's going on here,” he said on Saturday.

Wolfe said the next step is for the newly formed group to start making calls to government offices and setting up meetings with provincial representatives.