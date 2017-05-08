A Manitoba couple is speaking out after they said they went through an ordeal with an extended warranty on a television set.

In 2013, Mel and Candice Holmes bought an extended warranty when they bought a new TV through The Brick. They thought it would handle any problem they encountered, but that wasn't their experience.

The speakers broke in the first year, and then failed another three times. A repair technician came to fix it every time.

However, the picture died this past April during The Masters golf tournament. The couple was told the TV couldn't be repaired anymore.

"We thought that with the extended warranty that it would cover replacement, which it does, but we feel it's their problem, because they don't make 46 inch TVs anymore,” Candice said.

Instead, the couple said they were offered a store credit toward a new, larger TV. However, Mel said there was a catch.

"The cost was higher than our credit,” he said.

Mel believed he would have to spend more money to take a new TV home.

However, a spokesperson for The Brick said that isn't the case. He said the Holmes were offered a replacement TV set.

"They were offered the opportunity of a full credit, and we had a number of TVs offered at that time within that price range" said Greg Nakonechny, vice president legal for The Brick.

"They would have received a significant upgrade for the same price."

The Holmes said they would have taken the offer, but that wasn't their understanding of what was being offered. Instead, they bought a TV somewhere else, and spent part of their TV credit on a microwave.

To avoid warranty hassles, Gloria Desorcy from the Manitoba branch of the Consumer Association of Canada said it's crucial to read the fine print.

"The term replacement warranty could mean a lot of different things," said Desorcy. "So reading it is really vital.”

The Brick said it takes pride in its ‘No Lemon guarantee’, and said it can't understand why the Holmes didn't get a replacement TV.

CTV News was asked to pass along Greg Nakonechny's telephone number to the couple, so The Brick and the Holmes can sort out the issue.