

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a Manitoba food distributor is recalling a brand of stuffed olives due to a recall in another country.

Deluca Brothers Foods is recalling Roland brand Manzanilla Olives stuffed with anchovies.

Consumers should not consume the 85 g. (3 oz.) size, Lot 95 with production codes: P:1201 and P1130.

Individual units of the product carry the number: 0 41224 71402 1 and cases of the olives carry the number: 100 41224 71402 8.

The food inspection agency says if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

They say recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.