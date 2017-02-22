Featured
Manitoba entrepreneurs headed to Oscars gifting suite
Local companies the Great GORP Project and Gourmet Inspirations will fly down to Los Angeles this week to hand out their food products in the Celebrity Luxury Gifting Suite at the Academy Awards.
Some Manitoba-made products are going Hollywood.
Local companies the Great GORP Project and Gourmet Inspirations will fly down to Los Angeles this week to hand out their food products in the Celebrity Luxury Gifting Suite at the Academy Awards.
GORP’s Colleen Dyck will hand out her clean energy bar, an all-natural product made on the Canadian prairies with no artificial sugars or preservatives. Gourmet Inspirations’ Chef Peter Fehr will dole out his line of gourmet sauces, in flavours like creamy peppercorn whiskey and strawberry balsamic with basil.
“Our hope is to gain some exposure in the United States, as we’ve recently launched sales there, and maybe get a photo with Ryan Gosling,” Dyck said.
The Academy Awards take place Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre, and will air live on CTV at 7:30 CST.
