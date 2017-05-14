A Manitoba family's mystery was finally laid to rest at a cemetery in Brandon on Mother’s Day.

Madeleine North was a trapper and mother of four from Cross Lake. She was sent to a tuberculosis sanatorium in Ninette, Man. in 1955. The disease was contagious and like many, she never returned home.

North’s family didn't know where she died or where was buried for decades. Over the years, the family had called cemeteries, and looked around the Ninette, but could never piece together where she ended up.

On Sunday, relatives from across Manitoba gathered at her unmarked grave to lay flowers, sing, and say prayers after the locationof her grave was finally discovered.

The journey started two years ago when Desiree Muskego's grandmother told her the story of her mother, Madeleine.

"It was emotional, hearing her tell me about her last moments with her. Not ever seeing her. It must have left a gaping hole in her heart," said Muskego Sunday.

Muskego wrote about the story on social media with the hope someone could help solve the mystery.

Alana Langevin saw the post and was struck by the tragic story. Langevin did some research and found North was buried in Brandon. No stone or marker was ever placed on the grave.

"I tried a different variation of the spelling,instead of 'L-I-N-E', I tried 'L-E-I-N-E', and then it popped up, Madeleine North,” she said. “I’m just very happy I was able help them".

"Very unbelievable. I never thought we would see this day. It's awesome," said Cheryl Beardy, Madeleine North's granddaughter.

"I'm in awe of everything,” said Muskego.

The family is sad Muskego's grandmother--the woman who first told North’s story--died in March, and never lived to see her mother's grave. But they have peace knowing her resting place has finally been found.

The family now plans to lay a memorial stone for Madeleine North to mark her grave.