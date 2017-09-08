The chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation near The Pas, Man. hopes an investment in a medical cannabis company will help create new opportunities for his community.

OCN chief Christian Sinclair said the community invested $3 million in National Access Cannabis, an Ottawa-based medical marijuana company with locations across the country.

He said with legalization looming in Canada in July 2018 OCN saw an opportunity.

“The war on drugs is over now,” said Sinclair. “Now it allows us, as Opaskwayak and Indigenous people, to declare a war on poverty. This being another opportunity for us to participate in using it as a vehicle to do just that.”

“It was identified that the area of the retail, medicinal side would be the most beneficial area for the Opaskwayak Cree Nation.”

Meantime, the Ontario government outlined its plan Friday for the retail sale of cannabis but it doesn't include dispensaries.

Instead, Ontario plans to sell pot across as many as 150 stand-alone stores which will be opened between 2018 and 2020 and overseen by the province's liquor control board.

The minimum age for purchase will be 19, the same as it is for alcohol in Ontario.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union hopes Manitoba follows Ontario’s lead.

“We know that the public sale is the safest way to do it,” said MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

In Manitoba, the provincial government hasn’t said yet how recreational marijuana will be sold.

Premier Brian Pallister said Friday it’s “a monumental undertaking and we’re moving hard on it.”

“The timeframes we’re on, every Premier has agreed, we have communicated to the federal government we are very concerned about the public safety impacts this has going forward,” said Pallister during a stop in Winkler. “Moving too rapidly, too quickly in terms of the safety for the consumer of the products, in terms of the safety for the person who chooses not to use it who may be endangered in terms of the driving habits that need to change.”

University of Manitoba nursing professor and medical cannabis researcher Lynda Balneaves was encouraged by parts of Ontario’s plan.

“It’s not surprising that they don’t want to recreate the wheel,” said Balneaves. “They already have a regulatory and distribution system for a recreational drug like alcohol.”

“I was happy to hear they’re not co-locating cannabis with alcohol because of concerns about the increase of motor vehicle accidents when people are using both.”

She has concerns about the expertise and public education that will be in the new stand-alone stores related to cannabis.

“It’s a much more nuanced drug, in the sense that people are not only using it for recreational purposes but also medical purposes,” said Balneaves. “There’s still a lot that we’re learning about this drug in terms of strain selection, in terms of dose, in terms of THC which is the active ingredient that causes people to have that psychoactive effect, the high.”

“They need people that are going to be situated in those stores that are really knowledgeable about it.”