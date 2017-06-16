

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Residents of four Manitoba First Nations displaced by flooding in 2011 have settled a class-action lawsuit with the province and federal government.

Flooding six years ago forced out several thousand residents from Lake St. Martin, Dauphin River, Little Saskatchewan and Pinaymootang First Nations -- some have not returned home to this day.

The lawsuit alleged the province "knowingly and recklessly" caused the disaster in their communities by diverting too much floodwater into Lake Manitoba.

It also alleged the government didn't give them enough warning about the flooding.

The law firm McKenzie Lake says in a statement the settlement was reached after "difficult and protracted negotiations."

It still needs to be approved by the court.