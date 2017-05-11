Featured
Manitoba government finds a single suspect zebra mussel in Singush Lake
The invasive species attaches to hard surfaces like boats and docks, and can clog up pipes and hydro dams. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 7:23PM CST
The Manitoba government says its ongoing aquatic invasive species monitoring has found a single suspect zebra mussel in Singush Lake in the southeast portion of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
Manitoba Sustainable Development says test equipment was submerged in lakes and rivers across the province and samples were collected at the end of the season in 2016 and analyzed over the winter.
During the analysis, a single damaged mussel was discovered in a sample from Singush Lake and D-N-A testing by the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed it was consistent with the zebra mussel species.
The province says it is implementing its early detection and rapid response protocol at the lake, which involves ongoing monitoring during the upcoming open-water season.
