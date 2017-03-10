

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba government took steps Thursday to control spending and policies at Crown corporations, and to set up a new agency to promote energy conservation.

The Progressive Conservatives introduced a bill that would allow cabinet ministers to set specific policies and performance targets for any Crown corporation they are responsible for.

Ron Schuler, the minister for Crown services, said advertising at monopoly entities such as Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Public Insurance is one area where policies could change.

"The public has been expressing a lot of concerns that they see monopolies that are advertising simply for the sake of advertising," he said.

The government has already given some marching orders to Crown corporations. Premier Brian Pallister ordered them last month to start cutting the number of management jobs by 15 per cent.

Schuler said the previous NDP government also gave firm directions to the Crowns, but his bill would make the process more transparent by setting down clear guidelines and publicly reporting any new policies and directions.

A second bill introduced by the Tories would fulfil a campaign promise by setting up a new agency, separate from Manitoba Hydro, to promote energy conservation.

The idea was raised in 2014 by the Public Utilities Board, which said it did not make sense to have Manitoba Hydro handle both energy sales and energy-conservation promotion.

The new body, Efficiency Manitoba Inc., will take over Hydro programs that subsidize homes and businesses that install measures such as better insulation or energy-efficient appliances.

The corporation will be tasked with achieving savings in consumption each year of 1.5 per cent for electricity and 0.75 per cent for natural gas.