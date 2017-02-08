

The Canadian Press





A report on Manitoba's health-care system says there are too many hospitals in Winnipeg providing surgical and anesthesiology services.

The report recommends general surgery in the city be consolidated at the Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface General Hospital and one community hospital -- with Winnipeg's remaining hospitals designated for convalescent and rehabilitation services.

The report -- commissioned by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority in 2015 -- notes Manitoba has 73 hospitals and says many smaller, rural health facilities are de facto providers of long-term and personal care, even though they are funded as hospitals.

The 233-page report recommends home-care services be expanded and extended to indigenous communities, and urges improved training for home-care workers and the creation of new provincial standards for the service.