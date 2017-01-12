

Southern Manitoba is being hit with high winds and blowing snow that are crippling everything from mail delivery to highway travel and airline flights.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are kicking up piles of snow already blanketing the province, creating whiteout conditions and delaying flights out of Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP say there were more than 30 collisions by mid-morning and Environment Canada issued a blizzard and cold warning.

Major highways, including the Trans-Canada, are closed although most border crossings to the United States remain open.

The Winnipeg zoo -- home to a number of hardy polar bears used to arctic temperatures -- has even closed its doors due to the weather.

Canada Post says some customers may not receive mail today because the snow is making delivery difficult.

Manitoba road and highway closures

Highway 59, from Winnipeg to US border

TransCanada Highway from Winnipeg to Austin

Highway 6 from Highway 101 to Ashern

CentrePort Canada Way from Highway 101 to Winnipeg city limits

Highway 8, from Highway 101 to Highway 229

Highway 9, from Winnipeg city limits to Winnipeg Beach

Highway 59, from Highway 44 to Victoria Beach

Highway 67, from Highway 8 to Highway 9

Highway 3, from Morden to Highway 5

Highway 23, from Highway 59 to Highway 34

Highway 52, from Highway 59 to Highway 12

Highway 75, from Winnipeg to the US border

Highway 210, from Highway 75 to Highway 59

Highway 16, from Highway 1 to Highway 352, west of Gladstone

Highway 2, from Highway 5 to the junction with Highway 10

Highway 18, from Highway 2 to the US Border

Highway 2 from Oak Bluff to Elm Creek

Highway 3 from Oak Bluff to Carman

Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 1

School closures and bus schedule changes for Manitoba school divisions

Garden Valley School Division – No classes, no buses running

Prairie Spirit School Division -- All schools closed. No buses.

St James Assiniboia School Division - All schools open except Phoenix Elementary School

Turtle Mountain School Division -- All schools closed. No buses

Lakeshore School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay at home.

Pine Creek School Division - All schools closed. No buses

Interlake School Division - All schools closed. No buses

Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay home.

Brandon School Division - Buses will not be operating outside the City of Brandon.

Buses will be running within Brandon.

Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed.

Prairie Rose School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff should stay home.

Red River Valley School Division – All schools closed.

Interlake School Division – All schools closed.

Fort la Bosse – All schools closed.

Seine River School Division – All schools closed.

Hanover School Division – All schools are closed to students and staff.

Border Land School Division – All schools closed.

Alexander School Division - All schools closed.

O’Kelly School Division - All schools closed.

Spring Valley School Division - All schools closed.

- With files from The Canadian Press