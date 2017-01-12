Featured
Manitoba highways, city of Winnipeg hit hard by high winds and blowing snow
A cold front from Saskatchewan swept into Manitoba Wednesday night bringing blowing snow and cold temperatures to the southern part of the province. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 8:44AM CST
Southern Manitoba is being hit with high winds and blowing snow that are crippling everything from mail delivery to highway travel and airline flights.
Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are kicking up piles of snow already blanketing the province, creating whiteout conditions and delaying flights out of Winnipeg.
Manitoba RCMP say there were more than 30 collisions by mid-morning and Environment Canada issued a blizzard and cold warning.
Major highways, including the Trans-Canada, are closed although most border crossings to the United States remain open.
The Winnipeg zoo -- home to a number of hardy polar bears used to arctic temperatures -- has even closed its doors due to the weather.
Canada Post says some customers may not receive mail today because the snow is making delivery difficult.
Manitoba road and highway closures
Highway 59, from Winnipeg to US border
TransCanada Highway from Winnipeg to Austin
Highway 6 from Highway 101 to Ashern
CentrePort Canada Way from Highway 101 to Winnipeg city limits
Highway 8, from Highway 101 to Highway 229
Highway 9, from Winnipeg city limits to Winnipeg Beach
Highway 59, from Highway 44 to Victoria Beach
Highway 67, from Highway 8 to Highway 9
Highway 3, from Morden to Highway 5
Highway 23, from Highway 59 to Highway 34
Highway 52, from Highway 59 to Highway 12
Highway 75, from Winnipeg to the US border
Highway 210, from Highway 75 to Highway 59
Highway 16, from Highway 1 to Highway 352, west of Gladstone
Highway 2, from Highway 5 to the junction with Highway 10
Highway 18, from Highway 2 to the US Border
Highway 2 from Oak Bluff to Elm Creek
Highway 3 from Oak Bluff to Carman
Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 1
School closures and bus schedule changes for Manitoba school divisions
Garden Valley School Division – No classes, no buses running
Prairie Spirit School Division -- All schools closed. No buses.
St James Assiniboia School Division - All schools open except Phoenix Elementary School
Turtle Mountain School Division -- All schools closed. No buses
Lakeshore School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay at home.
Pine Creek School Division - All schools closed. No buses
Interlake School Division - All schools closed. No buses
Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay home.
Brandon School Division - Buses will not be operating outside the City of Brandon.
Buses will be running within Brandon.
Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed.
Prairie Rose School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff should stay home.
Red River Valley School Division – All schools closed.
Interlake School Division – All schools closed.
Fort la Bosse – All schools closed.
Seine River School Division – All schools closed.
Hanover School Division – All schools are closed to students and staff.
Border Land School Division – All schools closed.
