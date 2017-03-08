A northern Manitoba Hydro project could be causing sticker shock for ratepayers.

The 695 megawatt Keeyask generating station is being built near Gillam.

Hydro has confirmed the price tag has gone up from $6.5 billion to $8.7 billion. This is a $2.2 billion increase, because of labour costs related to major portions of the project.

It's also going to take longer to finish, which is an additional 21 months, pushing the completion date to August 2021. Hydro said these changes, along with previous revelations about growing debt levels, will lead to rate hikes.

"So it is something we've been talking about, rates are probably going to have more pressure on them than they would have had previously,” said Kelvin Shepherd, CEO of Hydro.

However, Shepherd said cancelling isn't an option at this point, otherwise the crown corporation would be throwing away $4.5 billion worth of future export contracts, not to mention the cost to remediate the river and land on the Keeyask site.

Hydro said the new budget has a $900 million contingency built in, in case of future surprises.