Manitoba Hydro will close 12 district offices in southern Manitoba in its continued bid to reduce costs.

The Crown corporation said offices in Beausejour, Powerview, Falcon Lake, Fisher Branch, Gimli, Boissevain, Pilot Mound, Glenboro, Winnipegosis, Ste. Rose, Grandview and McCreary will close.

Hydro will consolidate the 12 district offices in southern Manitoba by May 19.

About 20 employees will be affected by the change and will be reassigned to one of 16 customer service centres, hydro said in an email.

The move is expected to save hydro about $2 million a year, and avoid about $50 million in future costs for facility upgrades.

Hydro also said the consolidation will allow the corporation to use resources more efficiently by bringing employees, equipment and customer service together under one roof.

The corporation said all affected communities have been notified. It said it will work with them through the transition.