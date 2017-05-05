

With two major projects on the go and its debt piling up, Manitoba Hydro wants to increase rates by 7.9 per cent for each of the next two years.

The Crown corporation has filed a rate application with the Public Utilities Board asking for the increase this year and again in 2018.

For the average residential consumer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, the increase would add about $6.88 to their electricity bill each month. The increase in 2018 would add another $7.43 onto the bill per month.

Kelvin Shepherd, president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, said the raising rates will help address the company’s large debt and cash flow issues.

"Without question, developing two major projects, the Keeyask Generating Station and Bipole III transmission line at the same time, has resulted in Manitoba Hydro taking on a significant amount of debt to finance the construction of those projects," Shepherd said in a release.

If the PUB decides to approve the 7.9 per cent increase, it would come into effect Aug. 1, 2017 and the next increase would come in on April 1, 2018. This is on top of the 3.36 per cent increase approved in 2016.

Hydro said its long-term plan would be to increase rates by 7.9 per cent each year over the next 5 years. It projects lower increases of 2 per cent after that time.

“When you consider Manitoba has amongst the lowest electricity rates in Canada – as well as potential rate increases that other jurisdictions will have to meet the needs of their customers, renew their infrastructure and move away from carbon-based generation – Manitoba Hydro will continue to offer excellent value for our customers’ energy dollar by providing renewable, safe and reliable electricity for years to come,” Shepherd said.

The Crown corporation’s debt currently stands at $13 billion. In February it said that could reach to around $25 billion in the next few years.

As part of its cost cutting measures, Hydro announced it would be cutting 900 jobs, offering buy-outs to staff.