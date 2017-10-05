Featured
Manitoba legislature evacuated due to "substance" in gallery
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:25PM CST
The Manitoba Legislature has been evacuated.
Near the end of Question Period Speaker Myrna Driedger called for everyone to leave because of a "substance" in the public gallery.
The fire alarm was then pulled to alert everyone inside the building to leave.
Several emergency vehicles are on scene.
MLA's and government staff are on the boulevards and sidewalks outside the building.