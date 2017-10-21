Manitoba Liberals are choosing a new party leader Saturday.

Three contestants are vying for the leadership. Members have gathered at the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre in Winnipeg to listen to pitches and cast their vote.

Cindy Lamoureux, 25, is the perceived front-runner.

The Burrows MLA was elected during in the last provincial election held in April 2016. Her father, Kevin Lamoureux is a long time Liberal MLA and MP.

Winnipeg businessman and Univeristy of Winnipeg lecturer is Dougald Lamont also running. This is his second attempt at clinching the top job. He ran against against Rana Bokhari in 2013 and finished a distant second.

Former Manitoba Liberal Leader Jon Gerrard is a third contender, trying to get his old job back. Gerrard was the leader of Manitoba's Liberal party before Rana Bokhari was at the helm.

Lamoureux, Lamont and Gerrard are each planning to speak to members for 20 minutes, but proceedings at the convention have been delayed.

Contest organizer, Tim Horn tells CTV News events are running about 90 minutes behind. He said voting will begin and 2 p.m. Voting will wrap at 4:30 p.m. Results from the first ballot are expected around 5:30 p.m.

"Overwhelming response," Manitoba Liberal Party President Paul Brault told reporters Saturday afternoon.

A long line up outside the convention room stretches through the hotel of people waiting to register and vote in the leadership race.

Brault said registration has been pushed back to 3:30 p.m., extended two hours from the initial 1:30 p.m. registration deadline to accommodate everyone.

Brault said the party planned for 900 people to attend the convention, but believe more people showed up.

"We're behind," he said.

He said the day started off with the unexpected challenge of a technical software glitch, which made it hard to pull up a list.

"We had to shut down the registration system," he said.

Brault said they are now using a combination of a computer and paper system to register attendees and it is being verified on a paper system.

The Liberals more than double their seats during the last provincial election. They occupy three seats in the Manitoba Legislature out of a total of 57 seats.

The 42nd general election will take place October 26, 2020.