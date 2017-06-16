

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





Six years after resigning the Manitoba Liberal leadership amid pressure from party members, Jon Gerrard is trying to get his old job back.

Gerrard has told a crowd of supporters that people have been calling on him to run again.

Gerrard's two caucus colleagues -- Cindy Lamoureux and Judy Klassen -- are also running, as is Dougald Lamont, a small business owner and university lecturer who finished a distant second in the last leadership race.

Gerrard, who is 69, served one term as a member of Parliament in the 1990s and took over the helm of the Manitoba Liberals in 1998.

In the four elections under his watch, the Liberals saw their share of the popular vote drop each time and never captured more than two legislature seats.

The Liberals are to choose a new leader on Oct. 21.