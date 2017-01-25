Featured
Manitoba man charged in connection with fatal highway crash
The crash happened Sept. 17, 2016 on Highway 23 about one kilometer east of Ninette, Man.
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:57PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:06PM CST
RCMP have laid charges after a four-month investigation into a crash that claimed the life of a Manitoba man.
The incident happened Sept. 17, 2016 on Highway 23 about one kilometer east of Ninette, Man.
Police arrived on scene to find a man dead in the middle of the road. He was identified as the driver, but further investigations revealed the 32-year-old from Belmont, Man. was a passenger at the time of the collision.
Two other men, a 23-year-old man from Brandon and a suspect, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, and the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt. The other two men were.
An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist helped with the investigation.
Johny Quevedo, 34, from Belmont, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing justice.
He’s due in Boissevain Provincial Court on Feb. 22.