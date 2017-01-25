RCMP have laid charges after a four-month investigation into a crash that claimed the life of a Manitoba man.

The incident happened Sept. 17, 2016 on Highway 23 about one kilometer east of Ninette, Man.

Police arrived on scene to find a man dead in the middle of the road. He was identified as the driver, but further investigations revealed the 32-year-old from Belmont, Man. was a passenger at the time of the collision.

Two other men, a 23-year-old man from Brandon and a suspect, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, and the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt. The other two men were.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist helped with the investigation.

Johny Quevedo, 34, from Belmont, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing justice.

He’s due in Boissevain Provincial Court on Feb. 22.