A Manitoba man who was an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died while in custody.

Daniel James Tokarchuk had been found guilty in the May 2002 shooting death of Hells Angels associate Trevor Savoie. He had been serving a sentence since 2004 for second-degree murder, mischief and failure to comply.

Correctional Service Canada said the 44-year-old was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was taken to hospital.

The agency has not yet released any information on what lead to his death.

Tokarchuk’s brother Kevin was shot and killed in May 2003 in his parent’s garage on Churchill Drive, exactly a year after Savoie was murdered. It’s believed to have been a revenge killing. No one has ever been arrested for Kevin’s death.

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances of the death.