Manitoba man dies at nursing station after assault: police
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 2:26PM CST
A 34-year-old man has died after police said he was assaulted in Little Grand Rapids.
RCMP said officers arrived on scene Wednesday to find the man severely injured outside a home.
He was transported to a nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he died.
A 27-year-old woman from Little Grand Rapids has been arrested, but no charges have been laid.
The RCMP and Winnipeg police are investigating.