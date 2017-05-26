Barry Spence has become a regular on Greyhound's Thompson to Winnipeg line.

Living with Type-2 Diabetes, he makes the ten hour trek for medical appointments every week.

"I only have 5 per cent kidney function right now," said Spence.

This past Saturday on his way back home to Thompson, Spence said he was in particularly bad shape.

When the bus stopped in Grand Rapids, he was feeling ill, so got off to vomit in the bathroom.

He said he was nauseated when he staggered back, but was not helped onboard.

"The bus driver stopped me there and said no, you're not coming into the bus. I said why? And he said you're drunk," Spence said.

RCMP told CTV News officers were dispatched to investigate a disturbance on the bus, but no charges were laid.

Still Spence said he wasn't allowed back on the bus, so still sick at around 4 a.m., Spence said he began walking along the highway alone in the dark.

He wasn't by himself too long though, as a pack of dogs arrived.

"I just keep calm, and keep walking and eventually the dogs left me alone," he said.

Spence has had a lot of time to think about that bus ride.

"I feel like he was being racist toward me. He called me a drunk. Why am I drunk? Because I'm native?"

In a statement to CTV News Greyhound writes:

"Because safety is the cornerstone of our business, we enforce a zero tolerance policy with regard to unruly or disruptive customers, including customers who appear to be intoxicated onboard the bus. Our initial response upon observing the customer's behavior was to follow our policy and contact the RCMP to remove the customer. However, after further investigation, it appears the customer may not have been intoxicated and may have been experiencing a non-alcohol related issue. We are continuing to look into this matter to determine exactly what may have happened."

Greyhound said if Spence was removed erroneously, the company will compensate.

Using his cell phone Spence was eventually able to get his mother on the phone, and hours later, a ride back home. Bringing to an end a bus ride he will not soon forget.