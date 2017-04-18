Featured
Manitoba media outlets apply to have cameras in murder trial
Raymond Cormier is charged with second degree murder in the homicide of Tina Fontaine. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:59PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:41PM CST
A group of Manitoba media outlets has applied to have cameras in the courtroom during an upcoming murder trial.
CTV News, along CBC Manitoba, Global Winnipeg and APTN, has asked the courts for permission to live stream the Raymond Cormier trial.
Tina Fontaine, 15, was first reported missing in July of 2014.
On Aug. 8, while in the care of child and family services, Fontaine ran away from the hotel where she was living.
Fontaine's body was found in the Red River on Aug. 17.
Raymond Cormier is charged with second degree murder.
A hearing on whether cameras will be allowed in the trial begins June 12.
Anyone wishing to intervene on the camera access application has until May 23 to file a brief with the courts.
