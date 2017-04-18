

CTV Winnipeg





A group of Manitoba media outlets has applied to have cameras in the courtroom during an upcoming murder trial.

CTV News, along CBC Manitoba, Global Winnipeg and APTN, has asked the courts for permission to live stream the Raymond Cormier trial.

Tina Fontaine, 15, was first reported missing in July of 2014.

On Aug. 8, while in the care of child and family services, Fontaine ran away from the hotel where she was living.

Fontaine's body was found in the Red River on Aug. 17.

Raymond Cormier is charged with second degree murder.

A hearing on whether cameras will be allowed in the trial begins June 12.

Anyone wishing to intervene on the camera access application has until May 23 to file a brief with the courts.