

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





A Manitoba politician who was accused of sexual harassment and kicked out of the NDP caucus said Thursday he is an innocent victim of identity politics.

Mohinder Saran spoke in the legislature Thursday during what was supposed to be a debate on a government finance bill.

He spent several minutes of his allotted time proclaiming his innocence, while also touting how much help he provided former premier Greg Selinger during a leadership revolt two years ago.

"I again deny all the allegations. I am not a harasser. I did not harass anybody," he said.

"I got elected because I did not fool around. In the East Indian community, (you do not) fool around. Only you have relations with your wife."

Saran was initially suspended from the NDP caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace. He did not face any criminal charge.

The NDP and Saran never disclosed details, but a party source told The Canadian Press that Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.

The legislature's human resources branch investigated. Its findings were not made public. On Jan. 31, the NDP caucus announced Saran had been kicked out of caucus to sit as an Independent.

Saran said Thursday the decision was unfair: "Unfortunately, identity politics assassinated my character."

Saran did not respond to an interview request to elaborate. The NDP caucus rejected a request for comment.

Saran was first elected in 2007 and was a long-time backbencher. In 2015, when then-premier Selinger was facing a leadership challenge and trying to shore up delegates for a convention vote, Saran delivered a large number from his The Maples constituency in Winnipeg. Selinger thanked him on Twitter.

"Great birthday present! 117 delegates in Maples. Big thanks to MLA Mohinder Saran, volunteers & folks there," Selinger wrote at the time.

Saran was elevated to cabinet a few weeks later in the housing and community development portfolio.

Saran told the legislature Thursday he delivered to Selinger another 75 delegates from other constituencies as well. He said his ability to deliver delegates was a sign of public support that he continues to hold.

"If I am a person of bad character, will people trust me? No, they won't trust me. (But) they still trust me so I'm here with my head high although lots of damage has been done."