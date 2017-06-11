

The Canadian Press





Manitoba New Democrats are accusing the Liberals of paying people to remove NDP campaign signs from lawns in the leadup to a byelection Tuesday - and they are offering a short video as evidence.

The Liberals say they are unaware of the complaint, and their workers and volunteers have been instructed to follow the rules.

In a letter to the provincial elections commissioner, NDP provincial secretary Keith Bellamy says workers on the NDP campaign were alerted by a homeowner about a man taking down NDP signs in the Point Douglas constituency in Winnipeg.

"Our campaign staff member approached the individual and ... the individual in question said that he is receiving $5 for every large sign and $2 for every small sign," the letter states.

"By our estimation, our campaign has suffered the loss of approximately 450 signs, with a replacement cost of over $6,000."

Homeowner Osvaldo Pena said Sunday he was the one who first saw the man in question - stealing a sign from Pena's front lawn along with two other men - and confronted the group.

"They were carrying probably eight or nine NDP signs, and I told them to give me mine back," Pena said.

"He said 'you know what, you can have it for $2 or $5 because that is what they pay us'."

The men said they were bringing the signs to 275 Selkirk Ave, Pena said, which is the campaign headquarters of Liberal candidate John Cacayuran.

Pena said he then called the NDP campaign, who sent a worker in a car to pick up Pena and track down the suspects.

In a 21-second video, someone in the car asks an unidentified man about prices for bringing campaign signs.

"It's five for the big ... so look for the big ones," the man says.

In the video, the man is asked about 271 Selkirk Ave - a few doors down from Cacyuran's office. Pena said that was an error, and the man had earlier said 275 Selkirk.

Liberal Party president Paul Brault said the Liberals had not received a copy of the NDP complaint and only learned of it through the media.

"We have not received anything from the NDP or Elections Manitoba," Brault said.

The byelection in Point Douglas is in a NDP stronghold. It was one of 14 seats the NDP won in last year's election, when they lost to the Progressive Conservatives after 17 years in power.

The byelection was called to replace Kevin Chief, who won the highest percentage of votes among New Democrats last year and retired from politics five months ago.