Manitoba NDP names MLA Tom Lindsey as new caucus chair, also names new critics
Tom Lindsey, the MLA for Flin Flon, has been named new caucus chair for the Manitoba NDP. (Source: Tom Lindsey's Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:15PM CST
WINNIPEG - Manitoba's NDP party has a new caucus chair.
Tom Lindsey, the MLA for Flin Flon, has been named to be the new chair, taking over for Rob Altemeyer.
Altemeyer announced Thursday he was stepping down to focus more on issues in his constituency and his role as environment critic, as well as a wedding next month.
James Allum, MLA for Fort Garry-Riverview, will add the critic role for Growth, Enterprise and Trade to his other duties and Nahanni Fontaine, MLA for St. Johns, will add the critic for Children and Youth Opportunities to her duties.
The appointments are effective immediately.
Interim NDP Leader Flor Marcelino says Lindsey is a lifelong advocate who fights for the priorities of working people.
