

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment is being offered a path back into the NDP caucus.

New Democrat caucus chair Rob Altemeyer says Mohinder Saran can regain his full status if he apologizes and takes part in reconciliation with the complainant.

Saran was barred from attending caucus meetings in November after a subordinate complained of being harassed in the workplace.

The legislature's human resources branch investigated and Saran's lawyer says Saran has undergone sensitivity training.

Altemeyer says details of the reconciliation process have yet to be worked out and there is no firm deadline so far.

Saran was first elected in 2007 and elevated to cabinet -- in the housing and community development portfolio -- by former premier Greg Selinger in 2015.